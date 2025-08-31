Trump Administration Presses On With Trade Negotiations Amid Tariff Controversy
The Trump administration continues trade talks despite a U.S. appeals court ruling declaring President Trump's tariffs illegal. The court decision questions the legality of the tariffs, but the administration is determined to maintain and possibly reinstate them. Trump plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Trump administration is pressing forward with trade negotiations, despite a recent U.S. appeals court ruling deeming President Donald Trump's tariffs illegal. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that discussions with trading partners are ongoing, undeterred by legal setbacks.
The court's ruling challenges a key component of Trump's foreign policy strategy, raising questions about the legality of tariffs imposed on countries such as China, Canada, and Mexico. Trade experts indicate that the Trump administration anticipated the decision and is prepared with alternative strategies.
Trump expressed intentions to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the administration and some political allies remain optimistic about a favorable outcome, as they believe the current Supreme Court composition may support the tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mexico's Judiciary at a Crossroads: Will the New Supreme Court Assert Independence?
Supreme Court Orders Probe into Delayed Uploading of Punjab and Haryana High Court Decision
Supreme Court Urged to Reform Political Party Regulations
Supreme Court Clarifies Motor Vehicle Taxation: Closed Premises Exempt
Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Ethanol Blended Petrol