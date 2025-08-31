Controversial Facebook Post Sparks Political Drama in Gorakhpur

In a wave of legal actions, multiple FIRs have been filed in Gorakhpur against Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, following an allegedly abusive Facebook post targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.

The controversial post was widely circulated on social media before being deleted by Singh's family. The MLA, Mahendra Pal Singh, has publicly distanced himself from his brother, stating they have been living separately for over two decades.

The legislator suggested the incident could be a conspiracy to malign him, hinting that Bholendra was possibly instigated under the influence of alcohol. Police have registered cases against Bholendra at several local police stations for the alleged offensive post.