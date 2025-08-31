Controversial Facebook Post Sparks Political Drama in Gorakhpur
In Gorakhpur, multiple FIRs have been filed against Bholendra Pal Singh, brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, for allegedly posting an abusive comment on Facebook about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The MLA distanced himself from his brother, suggesting possible conspiracy and influence of alcohol behind the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a wave of legal actions, multiple FIRs have been filed in Gorakhpur against Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, following an allegedly abusive Facebook post targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.
The controversial post was widely circulated on social media before being deleted by Singh's family. The MLA, Mahendra Pal Singh, has publicly distanced himself from his brother, stating they have been living separately for over two decades.
The legislator suggested the incident could be a conspiracy to malign him, hinting that Bholendra was possibly instigated under the influence of alcohol. Police have registered cases against Bholendra at several local police stations for the alleged offensive post.
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath's Aerial Survey of Ghazipur's Flood Struggles
Yogi Adityanath Lays Foundation Stone for New UP State Election Commission Building
Sambhal incident was a conspiracy for riot: Yogi Adityanath on judicial commission report.
Yogi Adityanath's Strategic Visit to Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath's Mission to Preserve India's Cultural Heritage