TMC's Crusade: Defending Voter Rights in Bihar

TMC leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi participate in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' an initiative led by Congress to address issues of voter right violations. The march aims to highlight the alleged removal of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls, branding it a significant electoral concern.

Updated: 31-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:50 IST
On Sunday, TMC stalwarts Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi arrived in Patna to participate in the concluding events of the Congress-initiated 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

This crucial event, led by Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi since August 17, aims to shed light on alleged voter rights infringements involving the removal of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls.

The parties opposition, including TMC, view this as an unprecedented attack on democratic rights. The procession will deliver Mamata Banerjee's message, targeting 'vote chori' or vote stealing, a debate of national concern.

