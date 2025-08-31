TMC's Crusade: Defending Voter Rights in Bihar
TMC leaders Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi participate in Bihar's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' an initiative led by Congress to address issues of voter right violations. The march aims to highlight the alleged removal of 65 lakh names from electoral rolls, branding it a significant electoral concern.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 21:50 IST
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, TMC stalwarts Yusuf Pathan and Lalitesh Tripathi arrived in Patna to participate in the concluding events of the Congress-initiated 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
This crucial event, led by Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi since August 17, aims to shed light on alleged voter rights infringements involving the removal of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls.
The parties opposition, including TMC, view this as an unprecedented attack on democratic rights. The procession will deliver Mamata Banerjee's message, targeting 'vote chori' or vote stealing, a debate of national concern.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Protest Erupts over Alleged Offensive Remarks Against Modi in Bihar
Mysterious Death of Bihar Assistant Sub-Inspector
Controversy Surrounds Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints to the EC during SIR in Bihar, but all rejected, claims Pawan Khera.
Political Turmoil in Bihar: Allegations and Apologies