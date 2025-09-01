Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties at SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful visit to China, where he attended the SCO summit. He engaged with world leaders, emphasized India's stance on global issues, and called for unified counter-terrorism efforts. Bilateral discussions with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin highlighted economic cooperation and border resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a fruitful visit to China, where he took part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The trip included bilateral discussions with key global figures such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

During the summit, Modi reinforced India's position on critical international issues, particularly addressing the need to eschew double standards in the fight against terrorism. He also proposed expanding the scope of security, connectivity, and opportunity within the SCO framework.

Beyond summit discussions, Modi's interactions with Presidents Xi and Putin focused on stabilizing trade ties, addressing border issues, and enhancing bilateral cooperation across economic and energy sectors. These talks were set against a backdrop of fluctuating India-US relations.

