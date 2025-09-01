Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as Derogatory Posts Lead to Arrest

Bholendra Pal Singh, brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, was arrested for posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The arrest follows a swift manhunt, seven FIRs, and charges of disturbing communal harmony. Mahendra Pal Singh distanced himself from the controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:23 IST
Controversy Unfolds as Derogatory Posts Lead to Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, found himself in police custody after allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The arrest took place following a rigorous manhunt conducted by Gorakhpur police and crime branch teams, who located Bholendra in a Kushinagar hotel late Sunday night, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

This incident led to the registration of six FIRs in just three days, with an additional case filed post-arrest, making a total of seven FIRs against Bholendra. His brother, MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, distanced himself from the situation, expressing deep sadness but maintaining that the administrative actions were separate from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify situation and ensure all Mumbai streets are vacated by Tuesday.

Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify si...

 India
2
Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

 Global
3
Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

 India
4
Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025