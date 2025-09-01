Controversy Unfolds as Derogatory Posts Lead to Arrest

In a significant development, Bholendra Pal Singh, the brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, found himself in police custody after allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The arrest took place following a rigorous manhunt conducted by Gorakhpur police and crime branch teams, who located Bholendra in a Kushinagar hotel late Sunday night, as confirmed by officials on Monday.

This incident led to the registration of six FIRs in just three days, with an additional case filed post-arrest, making a total of seven FIRs against Bholendra. His brother, MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, distanced himself from the situation, expressing deep sadness but maintaining that the administrative actions were separate from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)