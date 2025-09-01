Political Controversy: Arrest of MLA's Brother Over 'Derogatory' Social Media Posts

Bholendra Pal Singh, brother of BJP MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, found himself in police custody after making derogatory social media remarks about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Gorakhpur police, along with the crime branch, successfully apprehended him at a Kushinagar hotel.

Within days of the controversial post, which included accusations related to a land dispute, Bholendra faced six FIRs, with the count rising to seven following another complaint lodged at the Pipraich police station. The Gorakhpur SSP's media cell confirmed Bholendra's involvement in disturbing communal harmony through his inflammatory social media activity.

In a further investigation, police discovered illegal activities at Bholendra's brick kiln, including the presence of spurious liquor. Mahendra Pal Singh expressed his disapproval and dissociation from his brother's actions, reinforcing his non-involvement in the ongoing legal proceedings.