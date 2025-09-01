Left Menu

Tension in Sanaa: Yemeni Rebels Mourn and Retaliate Amid Airstrikes

In Sanaa, hundreds mourned Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed by an Israeli airstrike. The Houthis responded by firing missiles at an oil tanker. This conflict has disrupted Red Sea shipping, highlighting ongoing tensions between Israel, the Houthis, and international stakeholders amidst the Israel-Hamas war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 01-09-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 15:39 IST
Tension in Sanaa: Yemeni Rebels Mourn and Retaliate Amid Airstrikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

In the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a large crowd gathered to mourn the death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and other officials, victims of a recent Israeli airstrike. The funeral, held at Shaab Mosque, was marked by anti-Israel and anti-U.S. sentiments.

The Houthis claimed the airstrike targeted officials during a government workshop. Acting Prime Minister Mohamed Muftah confirmed continued port operations despite the attacks, emphasizing the conflict's economic dimension. The airstrike followed the Houthis launching a ballistic missile toward Israel.

Separately, the Houthis targeted an oil tanker in the Red Sea, claiming ties to Israel. Maritime security firm Ambrey labeled the ship as of interest due to its Israeli ownership. No damage was reported. The ongoing conflict continues to destabilize Red Sea trade and highlights larger geopolitical tensions.

TRENDING

1
Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify situation and ensure all Mumbai streets are vacated by Tuesday.

Maratha quota stir: HC gives chance to Jarange, his supporters to rectify si...

 India
2
Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

 Global
3
Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

Fuel Price Drop: Relief for Airlines and Restaurants

 India
4
Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

Storm Forces Gaza-bound Flotilla's Return to Barcelona

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025