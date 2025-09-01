Tension in Sanaa: Yemeni Rebels Mourn and Retaliate Amid Airstrikes
In Sanaa, hundreds mourned Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed by an Israeli airstrike. The Houthis responded by firing missiles at an oil tanker. This conflict has disrupted Red Sea shipping, highlighting ongoing tensions between Israel, the Houthis, and international stakeholders amidst the Israel-Hamas war.
- Country:
- Yemen
In the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, a large crowd gathered to mourn the death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and other officials, victims of a recent Israeli airstrike. The funeral, held at Shaab Mosque, was marked by anti-Israel and anti-U.S. sentiments.
The Houthis claimed the airstrike targeted officials during a government workshop. Acting Prime Minister Mohamed Muftah confirmed continued port operations despite the attacks, emphasizing the conflict's economic dimension. The airstrike followed the Houthis launching a ballistic missile toward Israel.
Separately, the Houthis targeted an oil tanker in the Red Sea, claiming ties to Israel. Maritime security firm Ambrey labeled the ship as of interest due to its Israeli ownership. No damage was reported. The ongoing conflict continues to destabilize Red Sea trade and highlights larger geopolitical tensions.
ALSO READ
Taylor Swift Celebrates Milestones: Engagement, Friendship, and a New Album
Tragic End in Relationship: Woman Set Ablaze by Estranged Partner
Houthi Missile Strike Nears Israeli Tanker in Red Sea Tensions
Leadership Transition at RVNL: S C Jain Steps In
Striking Retaliation: Houthi Figures Killed in Israeli Airstrike