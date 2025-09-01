Radar Jamming Incident: EU Commission President's Plane Lands Safely
EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen's plane was affected by radar jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation but landed safely. Von der Leyen continues her tour of EU nations bordering Russia and Belarus.
- Country:
- Belgium
A plane carrying Ursula Von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, encountered radar jamming while flying over Bulgaria, a spokesperson revealed on Monday. The incident is suspected to be a result of Russian interference.
Despite this sudden interruption, the plane managed to land safely at Plovdiv airport. The event raised concerns about aerial safety over European airspace facing geopolitical tensions.
Following the safe landing, Von der Leyen is set to proceed with her itinerary, which includes touring nations within the European Union that are adjacent to Russia and Belarus, according to commission spokesperson Arianna Podesta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
