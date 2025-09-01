Sudershan Reddy Calls for Transparency and Debate in VP Contest
Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy criticized his rival, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan, for being 'invisible'. Reddy emphasized the need for a healthy debate and highlighted concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning. He called for support from various political leaders and stressed the importance of representation for Telugu leaders in national politics.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press conference, Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy criticized his opponent and ruling NDA nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, for being largely absent from the public eye and lacking engagement in dialogue. Reddy emphasized that a healthy debate could have enriched the electoral process.
Reddy, backed by Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders, highlighted concerns about the Election Commission's functioning, asserting that democracy could be jeopardized if the current trajectory continues. He also expressed his determination to uphold the Constitution in his 53-year journey with it.
Appealing to leaders across various parties, Reddy sought their support for his candidacy, aiming to restore the prominence of Telugu leaders in national politics. He addressed concerns over regional representation, urging lawmakers to vote with conscience for the greater representation of Telugu leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Shifts Diaspora Bond Approval Amid Irish Opposition
Opposition Leader Jailed: Bias Allegations Stall Treason Trial
Most critical challenge Constitution facing now is ''deficiency'' in functioning of EC: Sudershan Reddy in Hyderabad.
Our vote protects, safeguards Constitution: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' rally in Patna.
BJP using ED, CBI, other central agencies against Opposition, alleges Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at INDIA bloc's Patna rally.