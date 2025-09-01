Left Menu

Sudershan Reddy Calls for Transparency and Debate in VP Contest

Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, B Sudershan Reddy criticized his rival, NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan, for being 'invisible'. Reddy emphasized the need for a healthy debate and highlighted concerns over the Election Commission’s functioning. He called for support from various political leaders and stressed the importance of representation for Telugu leaders in national politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press conference, Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy criticized his opponent and ruling NDA nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, for being largely absent from the public eye and lacking engagement in dialogue. Reddy emphasized that a healthy debate could have enriched the electoral process.

Reddy, backed by Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Congress leaders, highlighted concerns about the Election Commission's functioning, asserting that democracy could be jeopardized if the current trajectory continues. He also expressed his determination to uphold the Constitution in his 53-year journey with it.

Appealing to leaders across various parties, Reddy sought their support for his candidacy, aiming to restore the prominence of Telugu leaders in national politics. He addressed concerns over regional representation, urging lawmakers to vote with conscience for the greater representation of Telugu leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

