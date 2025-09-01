Assam Congress Files Complaint Against BJP for Vandalism During Protest

The Assam Congress unit has officially lodged a complaint against the BJP, citing vandalism and property damage during a protest that took place on Sunday. This demonstration, aimed at condemning alleged verbal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar, was organized by the BJP outside the Congress headquarters in Assam.

According to the complaint filed by Pradyut Kr Bhuyan, state general secretary (administration) of the Congress, the BJP reportedly orchestrated a 'premeditated attack' on Rajiv Bhawan. The group, consisting of more than five individuals, allegedly engaged in riotous conduct, attempted unauthorized entry, and caused destruction to posters and banners.

The complaint specifically named BJP leaders, including vice-presidents Ratna Singh and Juri Sharma Bordoloi, as instigators. The document also urged the police to register and investigate the matter. A Guwahati Police official acknowledged receipt of the complaint, but no FIR has been filed as of yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)