India Stands Alone Against China's Belt and Road Initiative at SCO Summit

India refused to support China's Belt and Road Initiative at the SCO summit, making it the sole dissenting nation. India's opposition centers on sovereignty concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Criticism of the BRI grows globally due to debt-related challenges in participating countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:16 IST
  • China

India on Monday took a solitary stance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, becoming the only member among eight nations to not endorse China's expansive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The summit's concluding declaration noted unified support for the BRI from Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. However, India maintained its opposition, citing sovereignty issues linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through the contentious Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored in his address that connectivity must respect territorial integrity, aligning with the SCO Charter's core principles. As the initiative faces growing global scrutiny, several participant countries grapple with debt burdens associated with BRI projects.

