Tensions Rise as Houthis Mourn Slain Leader Amidst Red Sea Attacks

The recent death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed by an Israeli strike, has escalated tensions in Yemen. The Houthis retaliated with renewed attacks in the Red Sea, including targeting oil tankers. Meanwhile, the group has clashed with the US, raiding UN offices and arresting staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aden | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:03 IST
  • Yemen

In a surge of escalating tensions, hundreds of Yemenis gathered to mourn the death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed in an Israeli attack. The strike, which also claimed the lives of several key officials, was met with chants against Israel and the US during a funeral ceremony in Sanaa.

In retaliation, the Houthis targeted an oil tanker in the Red Sea, as confirmed by a Houthi military spokesman. This move aligns with their ongoing attacks in response to the war in Gaza, contributing to the disruption of the crucial maritime route through which a significant portion of the world's trade flows.

Separate from the Red Sea incidents, the Houthis have faced backlash for detaining UN staff and raiding international aid offices. This comes amid strained discussions between the US and Iran regarding nuclear negotiations, following destructive strikes in Iran by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

