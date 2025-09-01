Tensions Rise as Houthis Mourn Slain Leader Amidst Red Sea Attacks
The recent death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed by an Israeli strike, has escalated tensions in Yemen. The Houthis retaliated with renewed attacks in the Red Sea, including targeting oil tankers. Meanwhile, the group has clashed with the US, raiding UN offices and arresting staff.
- Country:
- Yemen
In a surge of escalating tensions, hundreds of Yemenis gathered to mourn the death of Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, killed in an Israeli attack. The strike, which also claimed the lives of several key officials, was met with chants against Israel and the US during a funeral ceremony in Sanaa.
In retaliation, the Houthis targeted an oil tanker in the Red Sea, as confirmed by a Houthi military spokesman. This move aligns with their ongoing attacks in response to the war in Gaza, contributing to the disruption of the crucial maritime route through which a significant portion of the world's trade flows.
Separate from the Red Sea incidents, the Houthis have faced backlash for detaining UN staff and raiding international aid offices. This comes amid strained discussions between the US and Iran regarding nuclear negotiations, following destructive strikes in Iran by Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Houthi
- Israel
- strike
- Yemen
- Red Sea
- oil tanker
- UN raid
- US tension
- Iranian influence
- Gaza war
ALSO READ
Houthi Missile Strike Nears Israeli Tanker in Red Sea Tensions
Tension in the Red Sea: Houthi Missile Targeting Israeli-Owned Tanker
Tensions Rise: Houthi Missile Strike in the Red Sea
Explosion Near Yanbu Sparks Security Concerns in Red Sea
Tragic Blaze: Oil Tanker Fire Claims Life In Madhya Pradesh