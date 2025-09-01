BJP Women's Wing Protests Against Abusive Language in Nagaland
The BJP women's wing held a protest in Dimapur, Nagaland, against abusive language directed at PM Narendra Modi during a rally by the INDIA bloc in Bihar. The state BJP's Mahila Morcha president emphasized the importance of respectful discourse, demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.
In Dimapur, Nagaland, the Bharatiya Janata Party's women's wing staged a protest on Monday, condemning the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent rally of the INDIA bloc in Bihar.
The demonstration was led by the state BJP's Mahila Morcha president, Tsachola Rothrong, who addressed a gathering near the Congress Bhavan. She highlighted the significance of maintaining dignity and respect in political discourse, especially when it involves figures who serve as national symbols.
The Mahila Morcha called for an unconditional apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, accusing them of failing to curb such disrespect and urging political leaders to choose words that uplift rather than diminish public discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
