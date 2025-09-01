Left Menu

K Kavitha Defends KCR Amidst CBI Probe: Unveiling Alleged Conspiracies in Kaleshwaram Project

BRS MLC K Kavitha stands by K Chandrashekar Rao amidst CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project. She blames BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, asserting conspiracies against KCR. Telangana's probe led by Justice Ghose revealed irregularities in the project's construction, prompting further investigation by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:15 IST
K Kavitha Defends KCR Amidst CBI Probe: Unveiling Alleged Conspiracies in Kaleshwaram Project
BRS MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha strongly defended party chief K Chandrashekar Rao as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe looms over the Kaleshwaram project. She contended that any damage to KCR's reputation stems from internal party figures, namely Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

Kavitha claimed, "KCR will emerge spotless from this investigation. Harish and Santosh Rao conspired against us." She further insisted that Revanth Reddy orchestrated such schemes. Standing firm, she dismissed allegations of political puppetry and praised KCR's integrity, lamenting the CBI inquiry amid plans by the Telangana government.

The Telangana government, already operating under scrutiny after the Ghose Commission revealed significant mishandling in the Kaleshwaram project, shifted focus to a fuller CBI examination. Concluding on inherent structural faults, the investigation blooms with intricate cross-agency involvement demanding deep inquiry into fiscal and operational mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

