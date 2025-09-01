Trump's Trade Tensions: India-US Tariff Talks

In a bold statement on Monday, US President Donald Trump asserted that India has now offered to reduce its tariffs to zero, but he cautioned, "it's getting late." Trump highlighted India's heavy reliance on Russian oil and military products, pointing out the imbalance in their trade relationship.

President Trump criticized the existing trade dynamics, stating that while India conducts substantial trade with the US, the reverse is not true. He noted India imposes high tariffs, hindering American businesses from penetrating the Indian market. Trump's remarks come amid India's ongoing discussions with Russia and China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

The trade tensions have escalated with the Trump administration hiking levies on Indian goods. Meanwhile, Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, have defended India's stand, emphasizing the protection of national interests. They also criticized US scrutiny of India's energy ties with Russia, calling for a balanced trade relationship.

