Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

BJP workers rallied outside the state Congress headquarters to protest alleged abusive language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'. The Congress dismissed these protests as a diversion from serious electoral and economic concerns, following a viral video implicating an unidentified person in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:46 IST
BJP workers took to the streets on Monday, staging a protest outside the state Congress headquarters. Their ire was directed at language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) swiftly labeled the protest as 'manufactured outrage', suggesting it was a strategic attempt to divert public attention from deeper electoral fraud and pressing economic issues facing the country.

The controversy stems from a video that allegedly captures an unidentified individual using a Hindi expletive targeted at Modi. This reportedly occurred during the yatra in Darbhanga, an event joined by political figures including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav.

