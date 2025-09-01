Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

BJP workers took to the streets on Monday, staging a protest outside the state Congress headquarters. Their ire was directed at language used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' event in Bihar.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) swiftly labeled the protest as 'manufactured outrage', suggesting it was a strategic attempt to divert public attention from deeper electoral fraud and pressing economic issues facing the country.

The controversy stems from a video that allegedly captures an unidentified individual using a Hindi expletive targeted at Modi. This reportedly occurred during the yatra in Darbhanga, an event joined by political figures including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Tejashwi Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)