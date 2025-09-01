US-India Ties: Friendship Amid Trade Tensions

In a move to emphasize strengthening ties despite current tensions, the US embassy hailed the ever-growing partnership between the United States and India. The statement underscored the relationship as pivotal in the 21st century, dwelling on the enduring friendship that fuels cooperation in various sectors.

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen warmly interacting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a sign of positive diplomacy amidst global political strain.

The embassy's statement, delivered alongside a message from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aimed to spotlight the cultural and economic bonds shared by the two countries, inviting people to participate through the #USIndiaFWDforOurPeople campaign.