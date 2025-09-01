Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra': A Call for Fair Elections in Bihar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrapped up the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' on Monday, staunchly asserting that the opposition would thwart any attempts at vote theft in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. Gandhi declared opposition members' commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring each vote is counted correctly.

Expressing gratitude, Gandhi acknowledged the support of several prominent leaders within the INDIA bloc, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He credited their participation for the Yatra's historic impact in Bihar, as the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' gains traction, claiming it even reached international ears.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP-JDU government, predicting its fall within six months. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for purportedly strategizing a win through vote manipulation, urging vigilance among citizens. The 16-day Yatra traversed 25 districts, with significant support from influential political figures.