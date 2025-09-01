Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra': A Call for Fair Elections in Bihar

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi concludes his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Bihar, vowing to prevent alleged vote theft by BJP. The initiative, supported by the INDIA bloc, highlights electoral issues across 25 districts. Key opposition leaders united to challenge the current government and emphasize voter rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra': A Call for Fair Elections in Bihar
Congress leader and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrapped up the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' on Monday, staunchly asserting that the opposition would thwart any attempts at vote theft in Bihar's upcoming assembly elections. Gandhi declared opposition members' commitment to safeguarding democracy and ensuring each vote is counted correctly.

Expressing gratitude, Gandhi acknowledged the support of several prominent leaders within the INDIA bloc, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. He credited their participation for the Yatra's historic impact in Bihar, as the slogan 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd' gains traction, claiming it even reached international ears.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the BJP-JDU government, predicting its fall within six months. Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for purportedly strategizing a win through vote manipulation, urging vigilance among citizens. The 16-day Yatra traversed 25 districts, with significant support from influential political figures.

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025