Lebanon and Syria Forge New Paths for Peaceful Coexistence

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon and Syria announced the formation of committees aimed at resolving longstanding issues including the fate of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon and locating Lebanese nationals missing in Syria.

This cooperative effort was initiated during a high-level Syrian delegation's visit to Beirut, marking a potential thaw in relations that have long been strained. Syrian leadership is eager to establish stronger ties, with plans underway for future visits by Syrian foreign and justice ministers.

The discussions, involving key officials from both nations, focused on creating new bilateral agreements to replace those established during Assad's rule, and addressed the challenges posed by the significant number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.