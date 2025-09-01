Left Menu

Lebanon and Syria Forge New Paths for Peaceful Coexistence

Lebanon and Syria are establishing committees to address the fate of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon, locate missing Lebanese nationals in Syria, and resolve their unmarked border issues. As relations evolve, the new Syrian administration seeks to establish diplomatic ties, seeking to mend decades of tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:12 IST
Lebanon and Syria Forge New Paths for Peaceful Coexistence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon and Syria announced the formation of committees aimed at resolving longstanding issues including the fate of Syrian prisoners in Lebanon and locating Lebanese nationals missing in Syria.

This cooperative effort was initiated during a high-level Syrian delegation's visit to Beirut, marking a potential thaw in relations that have long been strained. Syrian leadership is eager to establish stronger ties, with plans underway for future visits by Syrian foreign and justice ministers.

The discussions, involving key officials from both nations, focused on creating new bilateral agreements to replace those established during Assad's rule, and addressed the challenges posed by the significant number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

TRENDING

1
Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

Landslides in Jammu and Kashmir: A Hamlet on the Brink

 India
2
Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

Political Showdown in Bihar: Leaders Clash Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

Sharif Urges SCO for Structured Dialogue to Address South Asia Disputes

 China
4
Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

Venezuela's Defiant Stance Amid Rising Tensions

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025