Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' Ends with a Pledge to Safeguard Democracy in Bihar

The conclusion of the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' saw Congress MP Rahul Gandhi affirming a strong commitment to thwart any attempts at vote theft in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. Gandhi vowed that the opposition would protect each vote to preserve democracy and uphold the Constitution.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha extended his gratitude to key figures in the INDIA bloc, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, for their historic participation in the yatra. His remarks echo broader opposition unity, fueling the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhodd," which he claims has gained international attention.

Adding to the political fervor, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a fierce critique of the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar, predicting that their governance would end within six months. Kharge urged vigilance against alleged "vote theft" by the BJP, emphasizing the necessity of protecting electoral rights from potential manipulation.

