Left Menu

Debating Democracy: Reddy Calls for Healthy Dialogue

Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy critiques his rival's silence, urging healthy debate. Reddy emphasizes the role of a fair election process and highlights democracy and the Election Commission's issues. He appeals for support, emphasizing the importance of Telugu leadership in national politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:47 IST
Debating Democracy: Reddy Calls for Healthy Dialogue
Sudershan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy has levied criticisms against his opponent, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, for not engaging in public discourse. Speaking at a press conference, Reddy emphasized the necessity of a healthy debate, arguing that his rival's silence deprives voters of a meaningful political dialogue.

Reddy expressed concerns about the current trajectory of India's democratic process, particularly regarding the Election Commission's functioning. He argued that such deficiencies threaten the essence of democracy. Although Reddy clarified his status as the candidate of opposition parties, he noted the support of non-INDIA bloc parties.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, highlighted the significance of fair elections and reiterated that the Constitution is designed to limit powers. He appealed to Telugu leaders for support, emphasizing his commitment to defending the Constitution if elected Vice President. His campaign stresses the re-establishment of Telugu political influence on a national scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

Governor Kataria's Crucial Visit to Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

Uttar Pradesh Launches 'No Helmet, No Fuel' Campaign for Road Safety

 India
3
Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

Transfer Frenzy: Soccer Stars on the Move

 Global
4
Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

Ladakh's Stand: The Demand for Statehood and Sixth Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025