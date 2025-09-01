Debating Democracy: Reddy Calls for Healthy Dialogue

Opposition Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy has levied criticisms against his opponent, NDA's C P Radhakrishnan, for not engaging in public discourse. Speaking at a press conference, Reddy emphasized the necessity of a healthy debate, arguing that his rival's silence deprives voters of a meaningful political dialogue.

Reddy expressed concerns about the current trajectory of India's democratic process, particularly regarding the Election Commission's functioning. He argued that such deficiencies threaten the essence of democracy. Although Reddy clarified his status as the candidate of opposition parties, he noted the support of non-INDIA bloc parties.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, highlighted the significance of fair elections and reiterated that the Constitution is designed to limit powers. He appealed to Telugu leaders for support, emphasizing his commitment to defending the Constitution if elected Vice President. His campaign stresses the re-establishment of Telugu political influence on a national scale.

