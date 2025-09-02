Serbian Unrest: A Nation Divided
Mass protests have erupted in Serbia against President Aleksandar Vucic, spurred by a deadly accident blamed on state corruption. Demonstrators demand early elections and free media, while tensions rise as riot police clash with protesters in Belgrade and beyond, highlighting deep-seated divisions in the country.
Tens of thousands took to the streets in Serbia Monday to protest against President Aleksandar Vucic's rule, demanding accountability and early elections. Shielded riot police guarded the Belgrade headquarters of Vucic, who has threatened a significant crackdown on protesters.
The demonstrations began following a tragic incident in Novi Sad ten months ago, when a concrete canopy collapsed, killing 16 people. This event, said to be due to state corruption and negligence, sparked public outrage.
Protesters, demanding free media and transparent investigations into the tragedy, faced police violence, while more than 100 educators reportedly lost their jobs for supporting the protests. Meanwhile, Vucic has labeled his critics as terrorists amid growing unrest and reports of deepening national divides.
