Left Menu

Serbian Unrest: A Nation Divided

Mass protests have erupted in Serbia against President Aleksandar Vucic, spurred by a deadly accident blamed on state corruption. Demonstrators demand early elections and free media, while tensions rise as riot police clash with protesters in Belgrade and beyond, highlighting deep-seated divisions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 02-09-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 03:10 IST
Serbian Unrest: A Nation Divided
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Serbia Monday to protest against President Aleksandar Vucic's rule, demanding accountability and early elections. Shielded riot police guarded the Belgrade headquarters of Vucic, who has threatened a significant crackdown on protesters.

The demonstrations began following a tragic incident in Novi Sad ten months ago, when a concrete canopy collapsed, killing 16 people. This event, said to be due to state corruption and negligence, sparked public outrage.

Protesters, demanding free media and transparent investigations into the tragedy, faced police violence, while more than 100 educators reportedly lost their jobs for supporting the protests. Meanwhile, Vucic has labeled his critics as terrorists amid growing unrest and reports of deepening national divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

Guyana's Election: A Race Fueled by Oil Wealth

 Global
2
Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

Capitalism for All: Bolivia's Presidential Race Heats Up

 Global
3
Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka's Resurgence: A Commanding Victory at the U.S. Open

 Global
4
Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: Strengthening Ties with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025