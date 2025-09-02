Navarro Criticizes 'Troublesome' India-Russia-China Alliance

President Donald Trump's senior trade advisor, Peter Navarro, has characterized the emerging camaraderie between India, Russia, and China as "troublesome." The advisor expressed concern over India's aligning stance, especially given the strained U.S.-India relations exacerbated by tariff disputes and policy criticisms from Washington.

Navarro made these comments following a demonstration of solidarity by the leaders of the three nations at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. He criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach, emphasizing the geopolitical unpredictability posed by the close association with Russia and China, two powers at odds with U.S. global initiatives, particularly concerning the conflict in Ukraine.

The U.S. had imposed significant tariffs on India, inflaming tensions further. Despite appeals for realignment, India maintains its energy procurement strategy with Russia, citing national interests. Navarro argued the need for Modi's administration to reconsider its stance to foster a cooperative future aligned with Western powers.

