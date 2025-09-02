Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav criticized the BJP-led Centre for prioritizing propaganda over national interest. He alleged the government bowed to the US after a ceasefire with Pakistan and accused it of using agencies against opponents. He also commented on the Bihar opposition bloc's strength.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav has accused the BJP-led Central Government of being 'confused' about India's foreign policy. He claimed that the government prioritizes propaganda over the nation's interests, leading to concessions to the US in foreign dealings.
Speaking during an event in Ballia's Bharauli area, he highlighted how India's leadership 'bowed before the US' after the latter claimed to have brokered a ceasefire with Pakistan, despite India's military success in Operation Sindoor.
Yadav also criticized the current government's alleged misuse of agencies like the Income Tax department and CBI against political opponents, framing the recent Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill as a move to suppress opposition voices rather than combat corruption. He expressed optimism about political change in Bihar and the INDIA bloc's prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
