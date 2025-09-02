Left Menu

Solidarity Amidst the Deluge: Delhi Extends Support to J&K Flood Victims

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for offering support to J&K flood victims. The recent monsoon has caused significant destruction, with over 130 deaths due to cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods. Delhi's gesture underscores inter-state cooperation in challenging times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her supportive gesture towards the flood victims in the Union territory.

Gupta's offer of assistance comes in response to the unprecedented rainfall that has wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir since mid-August, leading to significant loss and destruction.

The J&K government highlighted the importance of such goodwill gestures in fostering inter-state cooperation during emergencies, as over 130 people have lost their lives and infrastructure has been severely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

