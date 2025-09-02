Solidarity Amidst the Deluge: Delhi Extends Support to J&K Flood Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her supportive gesture towards the flood victims in the Union territory.

Gupta's offer of assistance comes in response to the unprecedented rainfall that has wreaked havoc across Jammu and Kashmir since mid-August, leading to significant loss and destruction.

The J&K government highlighted the importance of such goodwill gestures in fostering inter-state cooperation during emergencies, as over 130 people have lost their lives and infrastructure has been severely damaged.

