AAP MLA's Dramatic Escape Amid Accusations and Gunfire
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra evaded police custody during a raid amidst gunfire and stone pelting by his supporters. Accused in a rape case and facing allegations from a Zirakpur woman, Pathanmajra criticizes the AAP leadership and claims political victimization. He disputes inaction by authorities over local flooding issues.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody amid gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters during a raid in Haryana's Karnal district. The raid was conducted following accusations of rape against him.
The Zirakpur-based complainant has accused Pathanmajra of sexual exploitation and deceit. In the wake of these allegations, a video message by Pathanmajra strongly criticized the Punjab government and alleged political victimization by the AAP leadership.
In a related controversy, Pathanmajra criticized local authorities for inaction regarding the desilting of rivers, particularly the Tangri River, highlighting flood issues in his constituency. The MLA claimed his stance on local issues is being suppressed by political maneuvers surrounding the allegations against him.
ALSO READ
Kolkata Police Stops Military Truck: Accusations, Allegations, and Political Drama
Suntory CEO Resigns Amid Drug Probe Allegations
Imam Charged for Flag Controversy: National Honour Breach Allegations
Dramatic Escape: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra in Rape Case Fiasco
AAP Punjab MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra escapes police custody after arrest in rape case, gunshot fired, cop injured: Sources.