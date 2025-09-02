AAP MLA's Dramatic Escape Amid Accusations and Gunfire

In a dramatic turn of events, AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped police custody amid gunshots and stone pelting by his supporters during a raid in Haryana's Karnal district. The raid was conducted following accusations of rape against him.

The Zirakpur-based complainant has accused Pathanmajra of sexual exploitation and deceit. In the wake of these allegations, a video message by Pathanmajra strongly criticized the Punjab government and alleged political victimization by the AAP leadership.

In a related controversy, Pathanmajra criticized local authorities for inaction regarding the desilting of rivers, particularly the Tangri River, highlighting flood issues in his constituency. The MLA claimed his stance on local issues is being suppressed by political maneuvers surrounding the allegations against him.