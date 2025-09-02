Putin Seeks Middle Ground: Ukraine's EU Prospects Discussed
During a visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Russia never opposed Ukraine's potential EU membership. He emphasized the need to reach a consensus ensuring security for both nations. Putin criticized NATO's influence on post-Soviet states, advocating for a resolution to Ukraine's security concerns.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed on Tuesday that Moscow is not opposed to Ukraine's potential membership in the European Union and sees a way to ensure security for both Russia and Ukraine. This statement was made during Putin's visit to China, where he addressed claims by European leaders about potential Russian aggression as 'hysteria' and 'horror stories'.
Putin highlighted that, in 2022, Russia responded to perceived Western threats through NATO, aimed at dominating the post-Soviet region, which carried security implications for Moscow. He specifically noted that while EU membership was not an issue for Russia, NATO expansion was a different matter entirely.
In discussions with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Putin conveyed this stance and mentioned his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in August, asserting there are prospects for ensuring Ukraine's security post-conflict, suggesting a potential consensus could be achieved.
