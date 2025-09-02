Left Menu

BJP Women's Wing Protests Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother

The BJP's women's wing protested against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. They demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and criticized the Congress. The protest, featuring slogans and placards, concluded peacefully. The incident follows a video from Gandhi's yatra in Darbhanga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:04 IST
BJP Women's Wing Protests Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing took to the streets on Tuesday in a vociferous protest over offensive comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Brandishing placards with slogans like 'Maa ka apman nahin sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate disrespect towards mothers), the 'Mahila Morcha' members directed their ire at the Congress, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The protesters called for a public apology from Gandhi, following the circulation of a video allegedly showing derogatory remarks made during his yatra in Darbhanga. The protest dissolved peacefully, though PTI has not verified the video's authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

