BJP Women's Wing Protests Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing took to the streets on Tuesday in a vociferous protest over offensive comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

Brandishing placards with slogans like 'Maa ka apman nahin sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate disrespect towards mothers), the 'Mahila Morcha' members directed their ire at the Congress, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The protesters called for a public apology from Gandhi, following the circulation of a video allegedly showing derogatory remarks made during his yatra in Darbhanga. The protest dissolved peacefully, though PTI has not verified the video's authenticity.

