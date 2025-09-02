BJP Women's Wing Protests Over Remarks Against PM Modi's Mother
The BJP's women's wing protested against derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. They demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and criticized the Congress. The protest, featuring slogans and placards, concluded peacefully. The incident follows a video from Gandhi's yatra in Darbhanga.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) women's wing took to the streets on Tuesday in a vociferous protest over offensive comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.
Brandishing placards with slogans like 'Maa ka apman nahin sahega Hindustan' (India will not tolerate disrespect towards mothers), the 'Mahila Morcha' members directed their ire at the Congress, particularly targeting Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
The protesters called for a public apology from Gandhi, following the circulation of a video allegedly showing derogatory remarks made during his yatra in Darbhanga. The protest dissolved peacefully, though PTI has not verified the video's authenticity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC Green Energy Expands Solar Capacity to Power India's Future
Uttar Pradesh's New Electronics Policy: A Boost to India's Manufacturing Landscape
India's Leading Role in Global Climate Action: Bridging Commitments and Complexities
Mitsui OSK Liners Eyes India's Maritime Boom with Strategic Investment
Jai Sharma Appointed CFO of Schneider Electric's Greater India Zone