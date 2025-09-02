Left Menu

Victory for Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange as Maharashtra Government Concedes to Key Quota Demands

Activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government accepted demands for granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. This move enables their inclusion in the OBC quota. Jarange's protest drew large crowds and legal attention, culminating in government concessions and partial relief for protesters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 17:46 IST
On Tuesday, activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after the Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee agreed to his key demand of issuing Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. The agreement sparked celebrations among Jarange's supporters and promised a resolution to a contentious issue.

The breakthrough followed a series of dramatic events, including interventions by the Bombay High Court, which had earlier directed Jarange and his supporters to vacate Azad Maidan for protesting without permission. Despite the legal warnings, the cabinet sub-committee, led by Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, negotiated directly with Jarange to resolve the situation.

The agreement includes implementing the Hyderabad Gazetteer, offering caste certificates after inquiry, withdrawing cases against Maratha protesters, and providing financial aid and government jobs to the kin of deceased protesters. These decisions mark a significant step forward for Maratha representation in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

