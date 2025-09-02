Global Trade Faces Unprecedented Disruption

The share of global trade conducted under World Trade Organization (WTO) terms has dropped to 72% and may decrease further, according to the Director-General of the WTO. This marks the largest upheaval in the international trading system in eight decades.

"We are witnessing an unparalleled disruption to global trade rules," stated Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in an interview with Reuters, coinciding with the beginning of her second term leading the Geneva-based organization.

Since U.S. tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, WTO data indicates a fall from around 80% of trade under the Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) terms. Okonjo-Iweala emphasized resilience but acknowledged questions surrounding the predictability of the global trading system.