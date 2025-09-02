Scindia Criticizes Congress, Highlights India's Rising Global Influence

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia delivered a sharp critique of the Congress party on Tuesday, calling it 'charitrahin' or characterless in the wake of allegedly derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. These comments reportedly surfaced during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Scindia, while addressing BJP workers in Indore, underscored the importance of maintaining decency both in politics and personal life, suggesting that the Congress party's actions had crossed acceptable boundaries. He reiterated his support for PM Modi's leadership, citing India's progress towards becoming a global leader.

Scindia also highlighted recent economic achievements, noting a growth rate of 7.80% in the April-June quarter, positioning India as the fourth largest economy globally. He expressed confidence that India would surpass Germany to become the third largest economic power by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)