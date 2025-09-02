Bengal Assembly Erupts Over Migrant Row and Army Allegations

Tensions escalated in the West Bengal Assembly when TMC and BJP legislators came to blows over a resolution condemning alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states. The discord culminated in the suspension of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for disrupting House proceedings.

Adhikari labeled TMC as "agents of Pakistan," arguing his suspension was a result of protesting against Education Minister Bratya Basu's remarks comparing the Indian Army's actions to Pakistan's historical army brutality. This surge of tempers followed the dismantling of a TMC protest site by Army officials due to permit issues, drawing parallels to Bangladesh's 1971 conflict.

With BJP MLAs walking out in protest, the TMC defended its motion, asserting the need to spotlight alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrants. The exchange injected new tension into the parties' ongoing rivalry, with calls for Basu's comments to be expunged and a defense of Bengal's linguistic heritage.

