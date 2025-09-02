Left Menu

Bengal Assembly Erupts Over Migrant Row and Army Allegations

The West Bengal Assembly saw chaos as TMC and BJP clashed over alleged attacks on Bengali migrants in BJP states, resulting in Suvendu Adhikari's suspension. TMC condemned the Army's dismantling of a protest stage, while BJP accused TMC of defaming the Army, highlighting persistent tensions between the parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:27 IST
Tensions escalated in the West Bengal Assembly when TMC and BJP legislators came to blows over a resolution condemning alleged mistreatment of Bengali migrants in BJP-ruled states. The discord culminated in the suspension of opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for disrupting House proceedings.

Adhikari labeled TMC as "agents of Pakistan," arguing his suspension was a result of protesting against Education Minister Bratya Basu's remarks comparing the Indian Army's actions to Pakistan's historical army brutality. This surge of tempers followed the dismantling of a TMC protest site by Army officials due to permit issues, drawing parallels to Bangladesh's 1971 conflict.

With BJP MLAs walking out in protest, the TMC defended its motion, asserting the need to spotlight alleged discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrants. The exchange injected new tension into the parties' ongoing rivalry, with calls for Basu's comments to be expunged and a defense of Bengal's linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

