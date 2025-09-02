Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Moves at Beijing Military Parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made a significant diplomatic move by arriving in Beijing for a military parade, attended by Chinese and Russian leaders. This event is seen as a demonstration of unity among the three nations against the United States.

The parade, commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's end and China's resistance against Japan, marks Kim's first participation in a major international event during his 14-year rule. Despite the symbolic gathering, no private trilateral meeting has been confirmed between Kim, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin.

Highlighting North Korea's growing alignment with Russia, Kim's visit follows his recent agreements to send military support to Russia amid their ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Observers note this move as an effort to restore ties with China, a vital trading partner, after years of strained relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)