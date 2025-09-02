Left Menu

Migrant Labourer Allegedly Assaulted for Speaking Bengali

Trinamool Congress MP Samirul Islam alleges that Binoy Besra, a tribal labourer from West Bengal, was beaten in Odisha for speaking Bengali. Islam blames BJP-led anti-Bengali sentiments for the attack. West Bengal's government previously intervened to release detained migrants accused of being Bangladeshis in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:07 IST
A Trinamool Congress MP has made shocking allegations about the treatment of migrants from West Bengal. Samirul Islam claims a tribal labourer was assaulted in Odisha merely for speaking his native Bengali language.

The victim, Binoy Besra from Malda, West Bengal, was allegedly detained by villagers in the BJP-governed state before being attacked. Islam, who also chairs West Bengal's Migrant Workers' Welfare Board, shared a video of the incident, decrying the act as part of a larger pattern of anti-Bengali behavior.

These claims come in the wake of another recent controversy where the West Bengal government had to intervene for the release of three migrant workers from Murshidabad who were detained in Assam. Islam accuses the BJP of perpetuating anti-Bengali atrocities and emphasizes the need for political action against such forces.

