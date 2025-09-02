Prabowo Subianto’s Unexpected Visit to China Amid Nationwide Protests

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto departed for China on Tuesday to participate in a Victory Day parade after earlier canceling the trip due to widespread protests at home.

According to presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi, Prabowo's itinerary includes a direct return to Indonesia on September 3.

The protests, which began in Jakarta, are focused on government spending allocation, particularly for increased lawmakers' benefits, and have since expanded nationwide, gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)