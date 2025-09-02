Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto’s Unexpected Visit to China Amid Nationwide Protests

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is attending a Victory Day parade in China despite initial cancellations due to ongoing protests in Indonesia. The demonstrations, which started in Jakarta, raised concerns over government spending on lawmakers' perks and have spread across the country causing an escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST
Prabowo Subianto’s Unexpected Visit to China Amid Nationwide Protests
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto departed for China on Tuesday to participate in a Victory Day parade after earlier canceling the trip due to widespread protests at home.

According to presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi, Prabowo's itinerary includes a direct return to Indonesia on September 3.

The protests, which began in Jakarta, are focused on government spending allocation, particularly for increased lawmakers' benefits, and have since expanded nationwide, gaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

 India
2
Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

Maharashtra Government's Historic Resolution for Maratha Quota

 India
3
Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

Expansion of Medical Education: Odisha's New Medical Colleges Joy

 India
4
BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

BHARATI Initiative: Boosting India's Agri-Food Exports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025