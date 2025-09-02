Prabowo Subianto’s Unexpected Visit to China Amid Nationwide Protests
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is attending a Victory Day parade in China despite initial cancellations due to ongoing protests in Indonesia. The demonstrations, which started in Jakarta, raised concerns over government spending on lawmakers' perks and have spread across the country causing an escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 21:55 IST
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto departed for China on Tuesday to participate in a Victory Day parade after earlier canceling the trip due to widespread protests at home.
According to presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi, Prabowo's itinerary includes a direct return to Indonesia on September 3.
The protests, which began in Jakarta, are focused on government spending allocation, particularly for increased lawmakers' benefits, and have since expanded nationwide, gaining momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Gazettes Propel Maratha Quota Protests to Victory
BJP Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Targeting Modi
Campus Clash: Students vs. Police in Protests Over Unrecognized Law Course
Tensions Rise in Indonesia: Police Clash with Protesters Over Government Spending
Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests