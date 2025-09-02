Left Menu

Speculations Rise: K A Sengottaiyan to Break Silence Amid AIADMK Rifts

Former AIADMK Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced a forthcoming candid discussion, hinting at potential tensions within the party. His statement came after a closed-door meeting with supporters, fueling speculation about a rift. Sengottaiyan's absence from recent events suggested discord, particularly regarding AIADMK leadership tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 02-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

In a move that has sparked intense intrigue within political circles, former AIADMK Minister K A Sengottaiyan announced plans to candidly address the media on September 5. The announcement followed a closed-door meeting with supporters, signaling potential unrest within the party.

Sengottaiyan maintained a distinctly guarded stance, refraining from detailed explanations but promising a revelatory address at the AIADMK party office in Gobichettipalayam. His absence from significant party events and a disagreement over tributes to former leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa has only added fuel to the fire of speculation.

Previously, Sengottaiyan's conspicuous absence from the Assembly and the Athikadavu-Avinashi project celebration that honored AIADMK's General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hinted at underlying tensions. As the political narrative unfolds, all eyes remain on September 5 for further developments.

