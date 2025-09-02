Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs Shake Foundations of US-India Partnership

Prominent figures warn that President Trump's actions, including heavy tariffs, threaten the strategic US-India partnership. The policies, deemed damaging to decades of bipartisan collaboration, are pushing India closer to Russia and China. Officials criticize Trump's emphasis on personal interests and its impact on global alliances.

Updated: 02-09-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's recent policies, including significant tariffs on Indian goods, are being criticized for dismantling the long-standing US-India partnership, according to prominent US lawmakers and former officials.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chair of the US-India caucus, highlighted Trump's destructive policies, which include imposing high tariffs and straining diplomatic ties over personal grievances.

Former US National Security Advisors Jake Sullivan and John Bolton echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the strategic harm and reversal of decades-old efforts to align India closer with the US against China and Russia.

