Trump's Tariffs Shake Foundations of US-India Partnership

President Donald Trump's recent policies, including significant tariffs on Indian goods, are being criticized for dismantling the long-standing US-India partnership, according to prominent US lawmakers and former officials.

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, co-chair of the US-India caucus, highlighted Trump's destructive policies, which include imposing high tariffs and straining diplomatic ties over personal grievances.

Former US National Security Advisors Jake Sullivan and John Bolton echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the strategic harm and reversal of decades-old efforts to align India closer with the US against China and Russia.