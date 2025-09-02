Political Turmoil in BRS: Kavitha's Suspension Stirs Controversy

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) saw a significant development as MLC K Kavitha faced suspension, just a day after sparking controversy by accusing other party leaders of tarnishing BRS founder KCR's image.

The decision to suspend Kavitha, announced by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was made due to her recent behavior and alleged anti-party activities. Party figures criticized her for causing unrest within BRS ranks.

While party members supported the move, suggesting familial ties did not outweigh party loyalty, the Congress party simply regarded the suspension as an internal BRS issue, unrelated to their interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)