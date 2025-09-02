Congress Accuses BJP MLA of Breach of Privilege in Himachal Assembly

In a significant development during the Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLAs have filed a breach of privilege notice against Sudhir Sharma, a BJP MLA from Dharamshala. The notice was submitted to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, accusing Sharma of attempting to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The contention arose from Sharma's decision to publicly share a letter he had addressed to the Speaker concerning a privilege matter, before it was officially discussed or referred to the Privilege Committee. The letter, made public via social media, has led to accusations of disrespecting Assembly traditions and constitutional procedures.

Congress legislators argue that Sharma's actions not only undermine the dignity of the Chief Minister but also disrupt the sanctity of legislative processes. They have requested the Speaker to take strict action, referring the matter to the Privilege Committee to maintain the dignity and tradition of the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)