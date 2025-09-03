Trump Seeks Fast-Track Supreme Court Tariff Ruling
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to seek an expedited Supreme Court ruling on tariffs previously deemed illegal by an appeals court. Trump emphasized that without tariffs, the U.S. risks becoming a 'Third World' country and is urging swift legal action to resolve the issue.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration plans to request an expedited ruling from the Supreme Court regarding tariffs that an appeals court recently ruled illegal.
In remarks to reporters, Trump stressed the importance of tariffs, stating that their removal could reduce the U.S. to a 'Third World' country. He underscored the urgency of obtaining a quick resolution from the Supreme Court.
The President's comments come amid ongoing legal battles over tariff regulations and their wider economic implications.
