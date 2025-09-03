Trump Seeks Fast-Track Supreme Court Tariff Ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration plans to request an expedited ruling from the Supreme Court regarding tariffs that an appeals court recently ruled illegal.

In remarks to reporters, Trump stressed the importance of tariffs, stating that their removal could reduce the U.S. to a 'Third World' country. He underscored the urgency of obtaining a quick resolution from the Supreme Court.

The President's comments come amid ongoing legal battles over tariff regulations and their wider economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)