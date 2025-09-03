Left Menu

Justice and Controversy: The Final Phase of Bolsonaro's Historic Trial

The final phase of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro's Supreme Court trial on coup charges began, highlighting Brazil's struggle with democracy's defense. His ties to Trump's influence have further complicated the case. As the trial concludes, its impact on Brazil's political and military accountability remains significant.

The landmark trial of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro entered its final phase, underscoring the nation's battle to safeguard democracy. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes emphasized national sovereignty amidst alleged interferences from U.S. President Donald Trump. The court session began with a strong denunciation of external pressures.

The case has been used by Trump to justify economic sanctions against Brazil, straining diplomatic ties. Bolsonaro, now in partial confinement, continues to profess innocence despite admitting low chances of acquittal. Meanwhile, his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, is campaigning in the U.S., intensifying international dimensions of the trial.

As closing arguments loom, Brazil braces for potential unrest. The trial has sparked widespread interest, reminiscent of pivotal political episodes in both Brazil and the U.S. It marks a crucial moment for Brazil's judiciary, tasked with transparency and accountability amid accusations of political bias.

