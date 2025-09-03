Xi Jinping's Grand Display: A Parade of Power and Diplomacy
Chinese President Xi Jinping showcased China's military might in a large parade, marking a significant historical anniversary. The event was a diplomatic spectacle, featuring Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un as guests of honor. Amid tensions with the West, Xi emphasized peace and dialogue.
Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stark warning about the world's choice between peace and conflict, as he presided over China's largest-ever military parade. Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Xi marked 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat amid Western leaders' absence, highlighting geopolitical tensions.
The parade, a projection of China's military and diplomatic strength, comes against a backdrop of strained international relations due to U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. Addressing a vast crowd, Xi insisted that the Chinese stand firmly on the side of peace, urging global dialogue over confrontation.
During the event, Xi reviewed military forces and high-tech equipment, underlining China's modernization efforts. The spectacle, filled with symbolism, sent a clear message about China's rising influence on the global stage, and potential shifts in international alliances and military strategies in Asia.
