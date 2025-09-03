Left Menu

Xi Jinping's Grand Display: A Parade of Power and Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping showcased China's military might in a large parade, marking a significant historical anniversary. The event was a diplomatic spectacle, featuring Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un as guests of honor. Amid tensions with the West, Xi emphasized peace and dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 08:51 IST
Xi Jinping's Grand Display: A Parade of Power and Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a stark warning about the world's choice between peace and conflict, as he presided over China's largest-ever military parade. Flanked by Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, Xi marked 80 years since Japan's World War Two defeat amid Western leaders' absence, highlighting geopolitical tensions.

The parade, a projection of China's military and diplomatic strength, comes against a backdrop of strained international relations due to U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump. Addressing a vast crowd, Xi insisted that the Chinese stand firmly on the side of peace, urging global dialogue over confrontation.

During the event, Xi reviewed military forces and high-tech equipment, underlining China's modernization efforts. The spectacle, filled with symbolism, sent a clear message about China's rising influence on the global stage, and potential shifts in international alliances and military strategies in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

South Africa Triumphs Over England in ODI Opener: Markram Shines Bright

 United Kingdom
2
EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

EU-Mercosur Trade Pact Faces Crucial Vote Amid Controversy

 Global
3
Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

Aam Aadmi Party Aids Flood-Hit Punjab with Relief Efforts

 India
4
Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

Djokovic Holds Off Fritz, Reaches 53rd Grand Slam Semifinal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025