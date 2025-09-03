Left Menu

Maratha Agitation Ends as Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends Fast Amid Government's Pledge

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC praised the resolution of Manoj Jarange Patil's protest advocating for Maratha reservations, marking it as a triumph for Maharashtra's Mahayuti government. Discussions led by the state cabinet promise swift action on community demands, emphasizing the administration's commitment against opposition's vote bank strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:27 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lauded Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's decision to cease his protest, celebrating it as a triumph for the Mahayuti government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shaina emphasized the government's dedication to addressing the needs of the Maratha community, especially their quest for reservation.

Shaina openly criticized the opposition, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics, while affirming that the actions of the Mahayuti government reflect its true commitment to the welfare of the Marathas. She conveyed confidence in the government's resolve to fulfill all promises within three months, including issuing relevant caste certificates at the village level.

Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange Patil wrapped up his indefinite hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, marking what he termed a 'Diwali' for the Maratha community. His protest aimed at receiving recognition under the Kunbi certificate for reservation benefits, witnessed a joyous end as supporters participated in a Ganpati Aarti.

