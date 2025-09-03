Left Menu

Rising Tide: Global Support Amplifies Far-Right Marches in Australia

The 'March for Australia' rallies, attended by neo-Nazis and politicians, highlight global far-right unity in opposing mass migration. Public endorsements from influential figures like Elon Musk have propelled these marches onto the global stage. The increase in online support showcases the transnational growth of far-right ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 03-09-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 11:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rallies branded as the 'March for Australia' were held across several Australian cities, drawing participants including neo-Nazis and elected politicians who demanded an end to mass migration. The movement mirrors similar demonstrations recently observed in the United Kingdom.

Despite efforts to distance the rallies from neo-Nazi influences, their foundations lay deeply in far-right ideologies, advocating 'remigration' and the controversial Great Replacement theory. Notably, high-profile figures like Alex Jones, Tommy Robinson, Jack Posobiec, and Elon Musk have amplified the rally messages through online support.

The dissemination of such ideologies has been facilitated by the growing interconnectedness among far-right movements worldwide, largely enabled by social media. Research highlights this trend, with transnational slogans and memes gaining traction and local adaptations of global narratives surfacing. The mainstreaming of far-right rhetoric online is of increasing concern as public gatherings could become more frequent and aggressive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

