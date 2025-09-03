Left Menu

Strategic Defense Talks: UK and Ukraine Forge New Alliances

Ukrainian Defence Minister met with British counterpart John Healey in Kyiv to discuss key issues for upcoming 'Ramstein' meeting in London and joint defense projects. Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram that important bilateral decisions are being prepared to enhance both countries' defense capabilities.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Minister had a crucial meeting with his British counterpart, John Healey, in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on coordinating key issues for the forthcoming 'Ramstein' meeting slated for London, and it explored potential joint defense projects, as revealed by Denys Shmyhal on the Telegram messaging app.

Shmyhal underscored the preparation of significant bilateral decisions poised to strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

