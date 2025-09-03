Left Menu

Kejriwal Visits Flood-Ravaged Punjab Amidst National Support

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, will visit Punjab to assess the flood situation. He's collaborating with Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to review relief efforts. In light of the tragic floods, national and local support has surged, with AAP leaders offering monetary aid and bringing relief supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:08 IST
Kejriwal Visits Flood-Ravaged Punjab Amidst National Support
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab on Thursday to assess the devastation caused by floods. The tragic floods have put the state in peril, prompting swift action and solidarity from leaders and citizens nationwide.

Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal will evaluate ongoing relief operations and engage directly with affected residents. 'The entire nation stands with Punjab,' Kejriwal remarked, underscoring the national support pouring into the region.

Support is also flowing from AAP members, who are contributing one month's salary to Punjab's Relief Fund. Meanwhile, as the death toll reaches 30 and over 3.5 lakh people are impacted, efforts are being made to tackle the flooding's aftermath across all 23 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025