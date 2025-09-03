Kejriwal Visits Flood-Ravaged Punjab Amidst National Support

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab on Thursday to assess the devastation caused by floods. The tragic floods have put the state in peril, prompting swift action and solidarity from leaders and citizens nationwide.

Joined by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal will evaluate ongoing relief operations and engage directly with affected residents. 'The entire nation stands with Punjab,' Kejriwal remarked, underscoring the national support pouring into the region.

Support is also flowing from AAP members, who are contributing one month's salary to Punjab's Relief Fund. Meanwhile, as the death toll reaches 30 and over 3.5 lakh people are impacted, efforts are being made to tackle the flooding's aftermath across all 23 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)