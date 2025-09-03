Left Menu

Crackdown Intensifies: Turkish Opposition Faces Arrests Amid Political Turmoil

Turkish authorities have detained seven officials from opposition-run municipalities in Istanbul as part of a crackdown on President Erdogan's main opposition party, the CHP. This follows the removal of Istanbul's CHP provincial head, leading to market instability and intensifying political tensions.

Turkish authorities have escalated their crackdown on President Erdogan's main opposition party by ordering the detention of seven officials from Istanbul's opposition-run municipalities. This development follows the court-ordered removal of Ozgur Celik, the Republican People's Party's (CHP) Istanbul provincial head, due to alleged irregularities in a recent congress.

The court ruling sparked significant market volatility, with Turkish stocks sharply dropping. The BIST 100 index showed a notable decline, reflecting investors' concerns over the growing political instability. On Wednesday, Turkish police detained five employees from Besiktas and two from Avcilar, both municipalities under CHP control.

This situation is part of a broader investigation targeting CHP-run municipalities, with several mayors, including Istanbul's Ekrem Imamoglu, facing arrest under corruption allegations. The CHP leadership has strongly denied these accusations. Meanwhile, CHP leader Ozgur Ozel plans to address supporters in Istanbul, as the potential dissolution of more leadership roles hangs in the balance.

