Health Concerns Force Postponement of UNP Convention

Health concerns surrounding former president Ranil Wickremesinghe have led the United National Party to delay its 79th-anniversary convention, originally scheduled for this weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

The gathering was to be Wickremesinghe's first public appearance following his recent arrest and release on bail concerning allegations of fund misappropriation. UNP General Secretary Thalatha Athukorale announced that the convention will be held later this month.

The event aimed to unite a divided party, but with Wickremesinghe's heart conditions taking precedence, plans were halted. The former leader's arrest has been criticized by opposition parties as a political witch hunt by the ruling National People's Power government.

