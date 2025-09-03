Left Menu

Health Concerns Force Postponement of UNP Convention

Former president Ranil Wickremesinghe's health issues have led to the postponement of the United National Party's 79th-anniversary convention. Originally set for September 6, it was to be his first public appearance after being arrested for alleged misappropriation of funds. Opposition parties call the arrest a political witch hunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:01 IST
Health Concerns Force Postponement of UNP Convention
Ranil Wickremesinghe
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Health concerns surrounding former president Ranil Wickremesinghe have led the United National Party to delay its 79th-anniversary convention, originally scheduled for this weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

The gathering was to be Wickremesinghe's first public appearance following his recent arrest and release on bail concerning allegations of fund misappropriation. UNP General Secretary Thalatha Athukorale announced that the convention will be held later this month.

The event aimed to unite a divided party, but with Wickremesinghe's heart conditions taking precedence, plans were halted. The former leader's arrest has been criticized by opposition parties as a political witch hunt by the ruling National People's Power government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

Pathway to Premium: IHCL's New Gateway Hotel in New Delhi

 India
2
Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

Lorena Threatens Baja California with Life-Threatening Floods

 Global
3
Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Earthquake

Devastation in Kunar: Tragedy and Resilience After Afghanistan's Deadly Eart...

 Global
4
OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfolds

OPEC+ Discusses Further Oil Production Boost as Market Share Strategy Unfold...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025