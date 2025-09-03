Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Remarks on Putin

The Kremlin has dismissed recent remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning peace talks on Ukraine. Merz criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a serious war criminal and rejecting any leniency towards him.

In a televised interview, Merz argued there should be no appeasement for such individuals, labeling Putin as perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time. Meanwhile, Moscow, which denies any involvement in war crimes, rebuffed an ICC warrant accusing Putin of abducting Ukrainian children.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded while on a visit to China, stating that Merz's recent unfavorable statements about Putin prevent his opinions from being considered seriously, particularly his suggestion that Geneva serves as the venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)