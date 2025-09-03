Left Menu

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Remarks on Putin

The Kremlin rejected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's comments on Ukraine peace talks following his strong criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merz labeled Putin a serious war criminal, while Moscow dismissed this and an ICC arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. Merz proposed Geneva for peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:11 IST
Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Remarks on Putin
Chancellor Friedrich Merz

The Kremlin has dismissed recent remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz concerning peace talks on Ukraine. Merz criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a serious war criminal and rejecting any leniency towards him.

In a televised interview, Merz argued there should be no appeasement for such individuals, labeling Putin as perhaps the most serious war criminal of our time. Meanwhile, Moscow, which denies any involvement in war crimes, rebuffed an ICC warrant accusing Putin of abducting Ukrainian children.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded while on a visit to China, stating that Merz's recent unfavorable statements about Putin prevent his opinions from being considered seriously, particularly his suggestion that Geneva serves as the venue for Ukraine-Russia peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

 India
2
HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

 Global
3
Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

 India
4
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025