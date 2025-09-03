Left Menu

MLA Accusations and Evasion: A Political Drama Unfolds

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, facing allegations of rape, fled from police custody amidst accusations of a political conspiracy against him. In a video from an undisclosed location, he denied firing at police and criticised the central party leadership, alleging a plot to destabilise Punjab.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:54 IST
  • India

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, wanted in a rape case, fiercely denied police claims of his involvement in a firing incident while evading arrest in Haryana. In a video statement, Pathanmajra alleged a conspiracy to eliminate him via a "fake encounter," asserting he fled to save his life.

He accused the central leadership of the AAP of orchestrating a campaign against him, calling on Punjab legislators to resist external influences. His evasion, amid dramatic scenes of gunshots and stone pelting by supporters, has sparked significant political tension.

Authorities remain resolute in their pursuit, deploying the Anti-Gangster Task Force and gathering police units across the region. He was booked for rape based on a woman's allegation of deceit and exploitation. As tensions rise, Pathanmajra's critique of state governance amplifies the political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

